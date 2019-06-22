METALLICA - Donate To Win Tickets For Upcoming S&M² Show In San Francisco

Metallica have checked in with the following:

"Win two (2) tickets located in the third row for Metallica’s September 8th, 2019 S&M² concert featuring the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra during the inaugural weekend of the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The hottest Metallica ticket of the year, both nights of S&M² sold out immediately, but we saved a pair for night two for a lucky fan and guest to win, with proceeds going directly to the All Within My Hands Foundation.

Every $10 is a chance to win (e.g.: $50 = 5 entries). Donate to enter here."

* Prize does not include travel or accommodations.

According to Ticket News, the upcoming Metallica concert with the San Francisco Symphony this fall took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. View the complete list at Ticket News.

"In celebration of the historic Grand Opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, we are beyond honored to be joining together with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years!," states a recent message from Metallica. "Join us on Friday, September 6th for S&M²: a one-night-only show featuring the SF Symphony and legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas."

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich joined Michael Tilson Thomas, along with representatives from the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco mayor London Breed, to make the announcement at the Chase Center. Watch the announcement here.

The original S&M concerts were performed by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen in spring of 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M² concert will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.