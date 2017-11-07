METALLICA - “Dream No More” Pro-Shot Video From Antwerp, Belgium Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track “Dream No More” at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium on November 3rd can be seen below:

“Join us as we take the stage for a 75-minute set rounding out a night featuring G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dead & Company, and Raphael Saadiq for the Band Together Bay Area benefit concert this Thursday, November 9th starting at 5:45 PM, PST,” says Metallica. “100% of the ticket price will benefit Northern California fire relief and good seats are still available at Ticketmaster.com!

“We’ll also be live streaming the show which you can catch on Metallica.com, our YouTube channel, or our Facebook page. The show will be available to Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience in the US via @tippingpoint and at this location as well. And let’s not forget why we’re taking the stage! Contribute to fire relief during the live stream by clicking the “donate” button on the stream or texting “TOGETHER” to 20222.

“We are so proud to be a part of Band Together Bay Area and we hope you can join us this Thursday in assisting our friends and neighbours who have lost so much. All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, who have set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, displaced young people, and students.

“If you cannot attend the show and would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point. You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation's Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included.”

For more information on the event, visit bandtogetherbayarea.org.