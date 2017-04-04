METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - "After All That Napster Stuff, The Preconception Is That Metallica Is Greedy And Money-Driven"

Chile's Sonar FM caught up with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich to discuss the band's new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct, performing live, and misconceptions about Metallica. Check out the interview below.

On March 25th, Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Metallica TV has posted "Halo On Fire" from the show; check the clip out below.

Pro-shot video of the band's entire São Paulo set is available below. The setlist was as follows:

Setlist is pretty much awesome and it goes like this:

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Hardwired… To Self-Destruct"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"The Memory Remains"

- Kirk Hammett solo 1 -

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We’re Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Halo On Fire"

- Robert Trujillo's solo -

"Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

- Kirk Hammett solo 2 -

"Fade To Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"