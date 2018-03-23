METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Discusses Banning Phones At Concerts With JACK WHITE; It's Electric! Video Preview
Jack White defends his decision to ban cell phones on his upcoming tour in an interview with Lars Ulrich for the Metallica drummer's It's Electric! Beats 1 radio show, explaining how excessive technology use affects his mindset as a performer.
Rolling Stone reports that White explained why he uses Yondr, a technology service that locks concertgoers' phones in a pouch during shows. "I really react to the crowd, just like a stand-up comedian would... If I finish a song and go, 'Ta-da!', and it's crickets, I'm like, 'Well, I don't know what to do now.' Am I supposed to play a heavier song, a faster song? Do you want me to play acoustic? Do you want me to leave? I'll leave!' But what I don't like is, 'Is that how they really feel, or are they just not even paying attention because they're not engaged... because they're texting?"
Check out a preview below. The first instalment of Ulrich's interview with White will air this Sunday, March 25th at 6 PM, ET on Beats 1.
Read more at see another preview at RollingStone.com.