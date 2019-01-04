METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - "Everybody In Our Band Is A Huge Fan Of GHOST"

Speaking with UK-based Kerrang!, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich discussed the band's decision to bring Ghost and Bokassa on the road for their European tour.

Ulrich: “To me, (Ghost mastermind) Tobias (Forge) is a super-cool dude. I really like his energy and being around him. Everybody in our band is a huge fan of Ghost. It seems like the fans of our band love them too. With support bands, we always try to take out people we like to be around and get along with. We’re looking forward to our whole jaunt with them."

Read the complete article here.

Angel Orozco at American Forces Network recently caught up with Ghost mastermind / frontman Tobias Forge. In the interview streaming below, Forge discusses touring with Metallica, his official unmasking, and the Satanic themes of Ghost's songs and presentation.