METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Guests On Talk Is Jericho Podcast - "It Feels To Me That Metal Is Becoming A Global Thing As The World Gets Smaller"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently guested on Fozzy vocalist Chris Jericho's official podcast, Talk Is Jericho. Following is an overview of what to expect when listening to the audio player below.

"He's finally here! Metallica's Lars Ulrich! And he's talking about Hardwired...To Self Destruct, Metallica's songwriting chemistry and personal relationships, his drumming style, and that first Metallica house in the Bay area! He's also telling stories about Cliff Burton and Cliff's influence on Metallica's musical style. You'll hear what's different about the way the band tours theses days. And... Lars is a walking-talking Wikipedia of obscure British metal groups, and he just might introduce you to your new SECOND favorite band!"

BBC Radio2’s Jo Whiley is joined by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich as he gets us in the festive spirit by reading McFly's children's book, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas, about the dinosaur that ate everything from the fairy lights to his grandma. Listen via the tweet below:

Metallica's Lars Ulrich reads "The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas" - a 📖 by two of McFly https://t.co/3tPS3WT85x pic.twitter.com/YSjeyivwnk

— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) December 21, 2016





Metallica recently released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the Herring & Herring directed video for “Am I Savage?”, featured on the band’s new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct. The new footage and the official video can be seen below:

“Am I Savage?” behind the scenes:

“Am I Savage?” music video: