METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - In Conversation Event Scheduled For Next Month In NYC

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is scheduled for an In Conversation event at 92Y’s Buttenwieser Hall in New York City, NY on Sunday, November 5th at 7:30 PM.

Lars will share details from a storied life - from the tennis courts to headlining stadiums for millions of fans around the globe. His 35 years with one of the hardest-rocking bands of all time has had its share of ups and downs, yet Metallica’s influence has never waned. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear behind the scenes stories and insights into Lars’ creative work and music.

Tickets to the event start at $55 and can be purchased here.