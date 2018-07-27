METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Interviews RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Guitarist TOM MORELLO; Audio Available
July 27, 2018, 39 minutes ago
It’s Electric! host and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich chats with musician and activist Tom Morello about his album Atlas Underground — featuring Marcus Mumford, Vic Mensa, Big Boi, Knife Party, and more — and reflects on his career with Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage, and Bruce Springsteen.
Audio of their entire conversation, as well as a brief video preview, can be enjoyed below.