METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Looks Back On Supporting THE ROLLING STONES - "An Inspiring And Memorable Experience'

November 16, 2019, 17 minutes ago

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently took to Instagram to reflect on the band's experience supporting The Rolling Stones back in 2005:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

14 years ago today, November 13, 2005 we returned to live action after almost a year away by supporting an up-and-coming British blues band called @TheRollingStones over a coupla shows in San Francisco. The St. Anger tour finished the previous November and after some much-needed chill time, we were gearing up to start thinking about the next creative phase when we got the call. Up til that point, we had played with a lot of the bands that I had posters of up on my walls, including Deep Purple, AC/DC, Iron Maiden... and the chance to put a check mark next to rocking with The Stones at home in SF seemed way fucking fun. The idea of playing a coupla shows supporting, going on stage early, nothing to promote, performing a shorter set, going to my own bed at home was definitely a vibe and was a cool way to ease ourselves into the making of the next record. An inspiring and memorable experience! #wanna

Colombian rock-pop superstar, Juanes, was honored as the "Person Of The Year" at the Latin Grammys. After performing a procession of hits, Juanes was surprised by a longtime hero: Lars Ulrich.

Check out a video report below, and read the full story at RollingStone.com.



