METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On Donald Trump's Personal Battle Against Mexico - "I Don't Think The World Needs Any Walls"

During Metallica's three night stand in Mexico City, which concluded on March 5th, drummer Lars Ulrich spoke with Paola Rojas for the Las Estrellas television network. During the interview, found below, Ulrich addressed controversial US president Donald Trump's executive order to build a wall to separate Mexico and the US in the "fight against drugs and crime."

Ulrich: "I don't think the world needs any walls. I think we need to bring people together. Whether we're in Mexico or whether we're in Asia or whether we're in Europe or whatever, we encourage as many different people from as many different backgrounds to come together and share music and life and culture and all these experiences.

Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage on Sunday night in Mexico City for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Pro-shot video of the performance can be found below, as well as a backstage photo from Metallica, shot by Ross Halfin.

Iggy Pop opened for Metallica at all three of their shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue.

Metallica also performed "Dream No More" from their Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album for the first time at the same show. Multi-cam video can be seen below:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.