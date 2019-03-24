METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On Touring In Two Week Shifts - "You Can Always Count On The Fact You Will Be Rejuvenated After A Couple Of Weeks"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently spoke with The Courier Mail and opened up about how the band's take care of their mental health while they're on the road. Following is an excerpt from the discussion.

Lars: We do two week shifts and then we go home and recharge the batteries. The great thing about this model is you can always count on the fact you will be at home and rejuvenated after a couple of weeks. We put some checks and balances in there for both the physical and mental stability. We don’t have to do what other people do."

MetallicaTV has uploaded two new pro-shot live videos from recent Metallica concerts. Watch the heavy metal legends perform the classics “Phantom Lord” from Grand Rapids, MI from March 13th and “Fight Fire With Fire” from Indianapolis, IN from March 11th.

According to Ticket News, the upcoming Metallica concert with the San Francisco Symphony this fall took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. View the complete list at Ticket News.

"In celebration of the historic Grand Opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, we are beyond honored to be joining together with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years!," states a recent message from Metallica. "Join us on Friday, September 6th for S&M²: a one-night-only show featuring the SF Symphony and legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas."

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich joined Michael Tilson Thomas, along with representatives from the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco mayor London Breed, to make the announcement at the Chase Center. Watch the announcement here.

The original S&M concerts were performed by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen in spring of 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M² concert will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

Tickets went on sale the general public on Friday, March 22nd here.