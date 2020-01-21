METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To RAY BURTON - "Thank You For Inspiring All Of Us With Your Positive Energy"

Ray Burton, the father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, passed away on January 15 at the age of 94. Ray’s passing was confirmed by his daughter Connie, who posted on social media, "To let you all know that my Dad died last Wednesday. Rest in peace Dad."

Metallica issued the following tribute to Ray Burton:

"It is with incredible sorrow that we said farewell to Cliff’s dad Ray Burton last week. For 38 years, we were lucky enough to have the energy, wisdom and light of Ray in our lives. His eternal youth with his drive, positivity and relentless smile were both incredibly powerful and stirringly honest. From coast to coast and overseas too, Ray’s beaming face would regularly greet us, offering warmth and anchor to our travels, and when it came to the entire Metallica family, band, crew and fans, he viewed us all as his own. That he has passed away leaves an indefinable feeling of sadness and loss, but equally, we know Ray wouldn’t want us “moping around on our darn keisters” for too long. So, in honor of him, and the kind of man he was, we also want to truly celebrate the 94 years of life Ray gave everyone, knowing in certainty that a glint of his light, wisdom and energy will always be with us all wherever we go.

"We love you Ray, Rest in peace."

Drummer Lars Ulrich followed up with a personal tribute to Burton via Instagram:

(Photo - Joe Pacella)