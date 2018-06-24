METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To VINNIE PAUL - "Your Incredible Hospitality And Warm Vibe Was Infectious And Inspiring"

June 24, 2018, 8 minutes ago

Drummer Vinnie Paul of Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah fame reportedly died in his sleep on June 22nd at his home in Las Vegas. He was 54 years old. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich paid tribute to Vinnie via Twitter.


Pantera's Facebook page posted the following message:

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."

The metal world is reeling from the news, with numerous artists posting their thoughts and condolences on social media. BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans.

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 




