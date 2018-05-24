METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Presents $5,000 Check To SF-Marin Food Bank; Video, Photos

The SF-Marin Food Bank got a helping hand Wednesday when Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich presented the food bank with a check for $5,000, from the band's foundation All Within My Hands.

But that wasn't all, reports ABC7News, the heavy metal star also jumped in to do some heavy lifting, sorting fruit to be distributed by the food bank. It's a mission the band hopes to spread worldwide.

"Our primary thing for the last year has been, all over where Metallica goes to, to support local food banks. We write checks in every city. We just played a 39-day European tour where we wrote checks to the local food banks," says Ulrich.

Says Metallica: "A huge thank you to all of the Metallica fans who participated in our very first All Within My Hands Foundation Day of Service at food banks across the nation. We encourage all of the Metallica family to volunteer your time whenever you can as the good people who run these food banks always need assistance.

Visit FeedingAmerica.org (Feeding America) to find a local food bank in your community in the US and, for those living abroad, ask around to locate a food bank near you to lend a hand. Thank you all for making this happen."