METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Reads Children’s Story, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas; Audio

BBC Radio2’s Jo Whiley is joined by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich as he gets us in the festive spirit by reading McFly's children's book, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas, about the dinosaur that ate everything from the fairy lights to his grandma. Listen via the tweet below:

Metallica's Lars Ulrich reads "The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas" - a 📖 by two of McFly https://t.co/3tPS3WT85x pic.twitter.com/YSjeyivwnk — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) December 21, 2016





Metallica recently released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the Herring & Herring directed video for “Am I Savage?”, featured on the band’s new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct. The new footage and the official video can be seen below:

“Am I Savage?” behind the scenes:

“Am I Savage?” music video:

Metallica previously issued behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the "Now That We're Dead” video, also directed by Herring & Herring.

"Now That We're Dead” behind the scenes:

"Now That We're Dead” video: