METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH's It's Electric! Live From Madrid; Video

February 28, 2018, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal metallica lars ulrich

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is taking his It’s Electric! show on the road once again, this time stopping in Madrid, Spain for the first of three episodes about the music, the people, the culture and what it’s like for other artists to tour with Metallica.

First up, It’s all about Madrid with music by local bands FAVX, Los Garage, Kitai and more. Plus Lars invites some lucky Metallica fans on the show to talk about their favourite home grown musicians and maybe a few Tapas suggestions as well!

Featured Audio

