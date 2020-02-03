METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH's San Francisco Bay Area Mansion Sells For $10.3 Million; Photo Gallery

A Marin County mansion tied to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has sold for $10.3 million, under its original listing price of $12 million, reports The Mercury News.

The 13,000-square-foot home in Tiburon has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It features a recording studio, underground sport court, pool, sauna and an aquarium over a bathtub, among many other amenities. The sale includes two separate adjoining lots, which the current homeowner purchased years ago to better secure his privacy.

Public records list Ulrich as a past owner of the property, which is now under a trust. Steven Mavromihalis with Compass was the listing agent.

