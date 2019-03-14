METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH's "Thunderous Drums" Featured In New Netflix Film, Triple Frontier

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has contributed to the score of the new Netflix film, Triple Frontier.

Says Lars: "Director JC Chandor, who I’ve admired for his previous films and gotten to know over the years, called me up and asked if I would contribute to the movie. The marching orders... Thunderous drums to back up the score in certain sequences. I’m in!! Had some fun for a coupla days in December laying down “thunderous drums” on top of @dzasterpeace’s brilliant existing stems of music and score ... and it’s turned out really fuckin’ cool.

"So if you’re in the mood for a clever, intelligent, suspenseful, well-cast action thriller with an unusual amount of smarts and depth, and the occasional “thunderous drums”, go find @TripleFrontier.. streaming on your device of choice via @Netflix and in select theaters now. Happy days!"

The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Ben Affleck, and Pedro Pascal. Synopsis: Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.