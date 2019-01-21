METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH "Sings" JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Delivering The Goods" During Pre-Show Warm-Up In Pittsburgh (Video)

The clip below, shot on October 18th, 2018 in Metallica's tuning room prior to their show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA features the band covering the Judas Priest classic "Delivering The Goods" with drummer Lars Ulrich on lead vocals at the 7:33 mark

Metallica performed the Kill 'Em All album classic, "Whiplash", during their show in Pittsburgh. MetallicaTV has uploaded pro-shot video:

An assortment of live Metallica videos from 2018 can be seen below. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.