METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Talks Teaming Up With LADY GAGA - "It Literally Felt Like She Was The Fifth Member Of Our Band For The Whole Weekend"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich discussed the band's collaboration with Lady Gaga at this year's Grammy Awards. Check out the discussion below.

Ulrich: "Lady Gaga is very autonomous and independent and she makes her own decisions. And she is the coolest, sweetest, most easy-going person you'll ever meet; just not a trace of ego or anything. And we just sealed it right there, and then we went on our little journey, and it's been a lot of fun. She's a very, I think for Metallica, a very organic, sort of authentic, natural... it's not forced. Without being disrespectful, but occasionally in these circumstances, the pairings seems a little forced, slightly less organic. I think we can say that without offending anybody. And I think in our case, it literally just felt like she was the fifth member of our band for the whole weekend."

Metallica recently issued the following update in regards to their recent Grammy Awards performance with Lady Gaga:

“Mic Into Flame? OK, our little Grammy… hiccup… wasn’t that dramatic. But it still left all of us wondering “what if?” To answer that question and do justice to what we felt was an inspiring collaboration, we decided to share footage from earlier that day when all cylinders were firing just right. You can check out both the dress rehearsal and the live broadcast versions on Metallica.com (links below).

Another message from Metallica states: “Some Kind Of Monster, the revealing behind-the-scenes look into a fragile era of the band, is available on Netflix along with the 10th Anniversary bonus, This Monster Lives. You can find both in English-speaking territories now and worldwide on March 10th!”