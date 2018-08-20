METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH To Speak With Photography Duo HERRING & HERRING At New York City Event

On October 19th, photography duo Herring & Herring, a.k.a Dimitri Scheblanov and Jesper Carlsen, will be in conversation with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich in The Great Hall at Cooper Union located at 7 East 7th Street in New York, NY.

The event is free and open to the public. General public should reserve a space here. Please note seating is on a first come basis; an RSVP does not guarantee admission as they generally overbook to ensure a full house.

The trio will discuss their collaborative work together, the process of creating art, and more. Since their first shoot with Lars in 2014, Herring & Herring have photographed Metallica on multiple occasions, most notably for their 2016 platinum selling album Hardwired… To Self Destruct, providing photography and creative direction for the album cover art, as well as directing music videos, shooting band portraits and capturing their live shows.

Dimitri Scheblanov and Jesper Carlsen co-founded Herring & Herring in 2008. The duo’s photographic approach is based upon conceptual and aesthetic exploration; continuously pushing the boundaries of storytelling through an ever-expanding visual vernacular, creating arresting images which bring personality, humor, and sarcasm to the world of fashion and celebrity photography. As part of their partnership, they publish and photograph a self-titled image-only magazine built around unique creative collaborations with their celebrity subjects. The publication is as much akin to a highly-curated art exhibition as it is to a lifestyle magazine and can be found on newsstands worldwide. In 2017, Herring & Herring were named Hasselblad Global Ambassadors.