METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - "When I Think Of 2018, The Main Musical Mainstay Is Definitely ARCTIC MONKEYS"

In a new interview with Maxim, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich discusses making whiskey, collecting art and his favourite Metallica imagery. He also revealed his favourite music of 2018.

Asked if he's listening to any new music that is really inspiring him, Ulrich replies, "When I'm working out or driving from point A to point B, I listen more to the Arctic Monkeys than anything else. Their new album that came out in May (Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino) is just an incredible record. It just makes you want to go back and revisit their whole catalog because each record is so different. You'd go back and revisit things from previous records and fall in love with them for different reasons than you did five years ago or eight years ago. I would say when I think of 2018, the main musical mainstay is definitely the Arctic Monkeys for me. But lately I've spent a lot of my free time seeing films."

