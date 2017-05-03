METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH’s New Beats1 Show "It's Electric!” To Launch This Sunday; Video Trailer

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich now has his very own Beats1 online radio show on Apple Music. Lars' show, "It's Electric!”, is the most recent weekly addition to the 24/7 online station and begins airing this Sunday, May 7th at 3 PM, Pacific/6 PM, Eastern/12 midnight, Central European Time.

Unscripted, unfiltered and featuring NO "genre-fiction" whatsoever, "It's Electric!" will include music that motivates Lars, as well as interviews with artists who inspire him... all wrapped up in some magnificent mindless banter reminiscent of the good 'ole Lars babble. Each week Lars focuses on music that you may not have heard, occasionally throwing in a deep track, but the key word is great music and great music is not genre specific. Expect lots of musical variation and tall tales from the road along with the occasional reflection on life as we know it.

On the debut episode this week Lars plays some of his favorite new music that's turning him on, pulls out tracks you may not have heard from his favorite artists, tells stories from the road, and talks with Iggy Pop about their collaborative performance in Mexico City.

Tune in to "It's Electric!" on Beats1 each week on Sundays to hear more new music that is exciting Lars, catch a few stories, and hear chats with special guests. It's all on Apple Music, so check it out starting Sunday, May 7th.