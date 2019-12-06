METALLICA Earns Top 10 Spot On Forbes’ Highest Earning Artists Of 2019

Forbes has released their Top 40 list of the highest earning music artists of 2019. Metallica has landed at the #10 spot earning $68.5 million. Other notable acts is Guns N’ Roses at #25 with $44 million, The Eagles landing at #4 with $100 million, while #1 is Taylor Swift, accumulating $185 million.

Metallica have released the new video below, featuring their performance of "Spit Out The Bone", filmed at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czechia on August 18, 2019.

"The Memory Remains" from the same show can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.