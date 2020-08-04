METALLICA - Entire Live In Dallas 2000 Show Streaming; JAMES HETFIELD Celebrates 37th Birthday

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 3rd), Metallica streamed their full concert from at Starplex Amphitheater in Dallas, Texas on September August 3rd, 2000, which was frontman James Hetfield's 37th birthday.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Sad But True"

"No Leaf Clover"

"King Nothing"

"Mastertarium"

"Battery"

Encore 1:

"Nothing Else Matters"

"I Disapper"

"One"

Encore 2:

"Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)

"Enter Sandman"

- Happy Birthday, James! -

Encore 3:

"Last Caress" (Misfits cover)

"So What" (Anti-Nowhere League cover)

"Die, Die My Darling" (Misfits cover)