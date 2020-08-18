METALLICA - Entire Live In New York City 2011 Show Featuring Big 4 Encore Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD's "Overkill" Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 17th), Metallica streamed their full concert from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY on September 14, 2011. The cover of Motörhead's "Overkill" featured members of Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax including Kerry King, Dave Lombardo, Gary

Holt, David Ellefson, Chris Broderick, Shawn Drover, Scott Ian, Rob, Caggiano, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Joey Belladonna. The clip features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Fade to Black"

"Cyanide"

"All Nightmare Long"

"Sad but True"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Orion"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Blackened"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Overkill" (Motörhead cover)

"Battery"

"Seek & Destroy"