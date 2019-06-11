METALLICA – Environmental Group "In Shock" Over Amount Of Plastic Left Behind At Slane Castle Concert

The Irish Sun is reporting an environmental group is upset over the amount of plastic left behind by Metallica fans at Slane Castle over the weekend, on World Oceans Day.

(Photo: My Waste Ireland)

My Waste Ireland tweeted: "Were you at Slane last week?

"We were sent these images of the aftermath and are in shock.

"This needs to stop, a deposit refund scheme needs to be put in place at all large outdoor events. #MyWaste #MyImpact."

Metallica performed at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland on June 8th. MetallicaTV has now released professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Whiskey In The Jar" at the show. Watch below:

Metallica performs tonight, June 11th, at ohan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The band's complete tour itinerary can be foundhere.