METALLICA - ESP Announces Sparkle Finish KIRK HAMMETT Signature Ouija Guitars

According to Guitar World, ESP has announced four new Kirk Hammett Ouija electric guitars, now appearing in a sparkle finish, as sported by the guitarist on Metallica’s recent world tours.

Two ESP and two LTD models will be available in Purple Sparkle and Red Sparkle finishes, with the Ouija Board graphic in gold, plus custom star and moon inlays.

The Custom Shop-built ESP KH-2 Sparkle Ouija adds a scalloped fretboard for frets 17-24, genuine mother-of-pearl inlays and a Floyd Rose Original tremolo, as opposed to the LTD’s Floyd Rose 1000 Series. This luxury version also comes with a special Ouija case and Certificate of Authenticity signed by Hammett.

These latest models follow ESP’s Natural-finished Ouija limited-editions, which were unveiled this time last year. Check out an unboxing video below.