METALLICA - ESP Guitars Announces LTD JAMES HETFIELD Signature Series Snakebyte SE Baritone

The LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone is a new collaboration by James Hetfield and ESP Guitars. It is a replica of the original model currently played by James on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour.

This Special Edition release is limited to just 500 pieces. It offers set-neck construction at 27” scale, allowing for an extended lower range than a standard scale guitar. It employs a mahogany body with a distinctive highly-figured quilted maple top in See Thru Purple Sunburst finish, paired to a comfortable thin U-shaped 3-piece mahogany neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard.

High-quality hardware on the LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone includes LTD locking tuners, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and James Hetfield’s signature EMG JH "Het" Set active pickups. This guitar also includes a hardshell ESP case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

