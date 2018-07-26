METALLICA - ESP Guitars Launches KIRK HAMMETT LTD KH-602 Purple Sparkle Sweepstakes; Video

ESP Guitars has issued the following:

"Over the many years we’ve worked with Kirk Hammett of Metallica, a pattern has developed. Kirk will design a special version of one of his Signature Series guitars, and then use it on tour. In some instances, Kirk and ESP might eventually put this new design into production. That’s exactly what happened with Kirk’s recent KH-2 update featuring an awesome purple sparkle finish. In 2018, we introduced a purple sparkle version of the LTD KH-602, and now, along with our friends at EMG, not only are we giving that guitar away to a lucky random member of the ESP All Access community; the guitar and its special case have been personally autographed by the master himself!

"The LTD KH-602 features neck-thru-body construction with a comfortable alder body, a three-piece extra-thin U-shaped maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard with 24 extra-jumbo frets and Kirk's skull-and-bones inlays, and components that include a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge and a set of EMG Kirk Hammett Bone Breaker Signature pickups, offering crisp crushing leads or smooth rounded rhythm tone at the flip of the selector switch.

"Check out the video of Kirk signing the guitar and case, and enter here. This sweepstakes is open worldwide except where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Good luck from Kirk, EMG, and ESP!"