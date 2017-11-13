METALLICA - European Tour Leg 2 Limited Edition Concert Posters On Sale Thursday
The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the second leg of Metallica's European WorldWired Tour go on sale this week. These seven posters featuring artwork by: Munk One (London Nights One & Two), Rhys Cooper (Glasgow), Maxx242 (Manchester), Jeremy Packer (Birmingham), and Dayne Henry (Antwerp Nights One & Two) will be available this Thursday, November 16th at 1:00 PM PST.
And an added treat for this leg is the addition of “LONDON MMXVII,” the limited edition screen print designed by artist Richey Beckett, specially commissioned to celebrate Metallica’s WorldWired shows at the O2 Arena. This print was available exclusively at the London Pop-Up Shop and now online.
Only a limited number are available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1:00 PM PST on Thursday, November 16th to get yours while you can. Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.
Metallica will return to the road in 2018, confirmed shows are as listed:
February
1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena - SOLD OUT
3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - SOLD OUT
5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - SOLD OUT
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi - SOLD OUT
10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour - SOLD OUT
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT
14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT
16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena - SOLD OUT
March
27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen - SOLD OUT
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena - SOLD OUT
31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
April
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena - SOLD OUT
5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena - SOLD OUT
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - SOLD OUT
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - SOLD OUT
11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle - SOLD OUT
28 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena - SOLD OUT
30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig - SOLD OUT
May
2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena - SOLD OUT
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - SOLD OUT
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - SOLD OUT
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - SOLD OUT
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - SOLD OUT