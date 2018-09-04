METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video From Next Leg Of WorldWired Tour 2018 Kick-Off Show In Wisconsin Posted

Metallica kicked off the next leg of their WorldWired tour at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on September 2nd. The setlist on the night was as follows, fan-filmed video is available below.

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Cyanide"

"Fade To Black"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Confusion"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Halo On Fire"

"Last Caress" (Misfits cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out The Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Find Metallica's live itinerary here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."