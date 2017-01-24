METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video From Singapore Show Posted
January 24, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Metallica performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on January 22nd. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hardwired"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Fuel"
"The Unforgiven"
"Now That We're Dead"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Confusion"
"Halo on Fire"
"Sad But True"
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
Encore:
"Fight Fire With Fire"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Enter Sandman"