METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video From Singapore Show Posted

Metallica performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on January 22nd. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Confusion"

"Halo on Fire"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"