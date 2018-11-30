METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1994 Atlanta Show Posted

BraveWords has stumbled across newly uploaded bootleg footage of Metallica's August 19th, 1994 sshow in Atlanta, GA at the Lakewood Amphitheatre. The entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"The God That Failed"

"Kill/Ride Medley"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Seek & Destroy"

- guitar solo -

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Creeping Death"

"Fade To Black"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

"So What"