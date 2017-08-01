METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Pasadena Show Available

On July 29th, Metallica performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. fan-filmed video of the entire show is availabel below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Halo on Fire"

"Motorbreath"

"Sad but True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Running with the Devil"

"Seek and Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

Limited edition Metallica concert posters went on sale Thursday, July 27th at 1 PM, PDT via Metallica.com.

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the third leg of the North American WorldWired Tour. These seven posters featuring artwork by Jeff Soto (Orlando, Montréal), Mark 5 (Miami), Munk One (Atlanta), Ames Bros (Detroit, Québec City), and Acorn (Toronto).

“We have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, July 27th to get yours while you can!”

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.