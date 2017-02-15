METALLICA Fans Can Expect To Hear More From LADY GAGA - "We're Just Getting Started"

Metallica and Lady Gaga’s joint performance was one of the most talked about moments at the Grammys, and even despite a technical mishap, they still lit up the stage. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Lars Ulrich reveals fans can expect the band to work with Lady Gaga again in the future, calling her "the quintessential perfect fifth member of this band."

Ulrich: "We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this. It's not one of those '20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.' Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there's ever been one. We're just getting started."

Metallica vocalist James Hetfield suffered microphone troubles and Lady Gaga stage-dived as the 59th annual Grammy Awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California was host to a very unique live version of “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s new album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Live Satellite News has posted video of Metallica and Lady Gaga arriving together for The Grammy Awards.