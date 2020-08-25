METALLICA - Final #MetallicaMondays Show Streaming; Live In Mexico City 2017

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 24th), Metallica streamed their full concert from Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico on March 3rd, 2017. According to the band, this is the final #MetallicaMondays installment.

The setlist is as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Halo on Fire"

"No Remorse"

"Sad but True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"