METALLICA, FOO FIGHTERS, SOUNDGARDEN, GEEZER BUTLER, MELVINS And Others Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL In Los Angeles; Setlist, Video

I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell took place last night (Wednesday, January 16th) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show featured performances from Melvins, Foo Fighters, Josh Homme, and Metallica, as well as appearances from Cornell's former bandmates in Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple Of The Dog.

Other artists lending their talents included Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath).

The setlist for the concert, as well as fan-filmed video footage, can be found below.

Setlist:

The Melvins:

"Kicking Machine"

"With Your Heart Not Your Hands"

"Leech"

"Heart Of Honey"

"Spoonman"

Rita Wilson:

"The Promise"

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes:

"Disappearing One"

Chris Stapleton:

"The Keeper"

Foo Fighters:

"No Attention"

"Earache My Eye"

"Girl You Want"

"Everlong" (Acoustic)

Josh Homme:

"Rusty Cage"

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard:

"Seasons"

Miley Cyrus:

"Two Drink Minimum"

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk):

"Cochise" (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

"Be Yourself" (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

"Set It Off" (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

"Like A Stone" (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

"Show Me How To Live" (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley:

"Redemption Song"

Metallica:

"All Your Lies"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Head Injury"

Ryan Adams:

"Dead Wishes"

"Fell On Black Days"

Temple Of The Dog:

"Preaching The End Of The World"

"Can’t Change Me" (with Alain Johannes, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

"Hunted Down" (with William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, and Josh Freese)

"All Night Thing" (with Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, and Matt Chamberlain)

"Reach Down" (with Miguel, Nikka Costa, and Brendan O’Brien)

"Say Hello 2 Heaven" (with Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Freese)

"Hunger Strike" (with Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Brendan O’Brien)

Soundgarden:

"Rusty Cage" (with Taylor Momsen)

"Flower" (with Marcus Durant)

"Outshined" (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

"Drawing Flies" (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

"Loud Love" (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

"I Awake" (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

"The Day I Tried To Live" (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

"Black Hole Sun" (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)