METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Back In Fighting Form; Fan-Filmed Video From February 7th Copenhagen Show Posted

Metallica's first of four shows in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena, on February 3rd, did not go as planned due to frontman James Hetfield falling ill. The band ended up playing an abbreviated set, dropping two songs, although Hetfield could have cut the set shorter due to his condition. The band postponed their February 5th until September in order to give Hetfield time to recover. On February 7th he was back in fighting form; fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

