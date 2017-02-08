METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Back In Fighting Form; Fan-Filmed Video From February 7th Copenhagen Show Posted
February 8, 2017, 39 minutes ago
Metallica's first of four shows in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena, on February 3rd, did not go as planned due to frontman James Hetfield falling ill. The band ended up playing an abbreviated set, dropping two songs, although Hetfield could have cut the set shorter due to his condition. The band postponed their February 5th until September in order to give Hetfield time to recover. On February 7th he was back in fighting form; fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
Catch Metallica live in concert at the following shows:
February
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium
March
1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza at Interlagos Racetrack
31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza at Hippodrome San Isidro
April
1 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza at Parque O’Higgins
May
21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range at Mapfre Stadium