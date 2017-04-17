METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Narrates Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly Documentary; New Video Trailer Streaming

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has narrated the new documentary, Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly, from writer/director Justin Hunt. A new trailer for the film can be found below.

Like it or not, porn is here and it is harmful. In this controversial film, award-winning filmmaker Justin Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart. In what may well be one of the most devastating issues in modern culture, this film will break down the damage that porn is doing to us a human race and leave you thinking that it's clearly time that we start taking porn addiction a bit more seriously.

Addicted to Porn' is both a micro and macro view of pornography in today's culture. Beginning with a brief history of sexuality in human beings and continuing on with how it affects the human brain, how modern technology, coupled with a lack of public education, is exposing youth to a level of sexuality that they're not prepared for, this film will open up audiences' minds to an entirely new perspective on what porn does to the individual, the family and society as a whole. With some of the world's leading minds on the issue, and narrated by Metallica frontman James Hetfield, this film is an authentic undertaking aimed at exposing people to the dangers of porn and the cycle of shame that can keep people addicted for a lifetime.

Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18th, via Amazon, iTunes, Vimeo and numerous cable networks in the US and Canada.