METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD On Only Playing 50 Shows A Year - "Why Punish Ourselves Out Here? This Should Be Fun"

Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently spoke with Ugly Phil for The Rubber Room on Australia's Triple M. He discusses the band's new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct, their 35 year career, inspiration for songwriting, and touring.

Chris Hardwick at Nerdist recently spoke with Hetfield and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett about Hardwired...To Self Destruct and their tour plans for 2017.

Hetfield: "My body has told me to tell these guys that 50 shows a year is kind of what we can do, so make the best of those. And I think we all kind of agree in that. But 50 shows a year, that's pretty good. My body can handle that. Body, mind and spirit all need to kind of revitalize themselves at home, and days off for voices so 50 shows a year, it goes pretty quick, I'm sure. I tell people, 'We're only doing 50 a year,' and they're saying, 'Oh my God! That's a lot.' And it's, like, it's not. It's not, really, compared to what we used to do."

