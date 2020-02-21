METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Pays Tribute To EDDIE MONEY With "Baby Hold On" Performance; Video

Metallica frontman James Hetfield, performing live for the time since his recent stint in rehab, performed on Thursday (February 20) in tribute to Eddie Money, who passed away from complications associated with a heart valve procedure at the age of 70 on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The event, A Star-Studded Tribute To Eddie Money, took place at Saban in Beverly Hills, California. Hetfield performed an acoustic version of Eddie's hit, "Baby Hold On".

Addressing the audience, James said: "So, I got to hang out with Eddie, the last probably three years of his life. I saw the cleaned-up version of Eddie. I remember meeting him at a (Oakland) Raiders (football) game, he was gonna go on... see I didn't have the balls to go out and sing, I played guitar. He would go out there and sing the national anthem. So when I met him before he went out there, he kinda blew me off. I thought, 'Who is is this pompous ass?' And if you spot it, you've got it, is what I'm saying. So it was like two big dogs going in a circle around each other, which was kind of funny. I saw through it, I saw through that ego, he saw through mine, and we got to be friends, 'cause I think our egos matched the size or our insecurities."

Watch video below: