METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD's Hot Rod Collection "Reclaimed Rust" Coming To L.A.'s Petersen Museum; Photo Gallery

Yahoo! Lifestyle is reporting that the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles will kick off the new decade with the launch Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection in February.

Not only will it include Hetfield's stunning collection, the Petersen will also have the Metallica member's guitars, photos, and memorabilia. This is the first time the assemblage will be shown in a public space. The museum claims the 10 custom vehicles have never been shown together to the public. Each car will be accompanied by images that show its build, and a video of Hetfield discussing the cars will also play at the exhibit.

The cars on display will be the 1948 Jaguar “Black Pearl,” the 1934 Packard “Aquarius,” the 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper,” the 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “VooDoo Priest,” the 1936 Auburn “Slow Burn," the 1936 Ford “Iron Fist,” the 1937 Ford Coupe “Crimson Ghost,” and the 1932 Ford Roadster “Black Jack.” Every car was built from scratch and is immaculately kept, and that includes the engine bays and custom interiors. Additionally, some of Hetfield's instruments will be on hand, including an ESP Hollow Body guitar and Mesa amp that have the same paint as the Buick Skylark.

At the opening night celebration on January 30, Hetfield will make an appearance and help auction off two limited-edition guitars, one Snow White ESP Snakebyte, and one Black Satin ESP Vulture (ESP is a sponsor for the exhibit). VIP tickets to the reception cost $99, while general admission is $35.

Reclaimed Rust will run from February 1 through October 31. Read more and view a photo gallery at Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Visit The Petersen for more information.

Insight Editions will release James Hetfield's new book, Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, on May 5.

A description for the 192-page hardcover book follows:

James Hetfield, Metallica’s frontman, opens up his garage for an exclusive tour of the highlights of his incredible collection of restored and customized classic cars.

Millions know James Hetfield as the front man of Metallica, but the acclaimed singer-songwriter has enjoyed another lifelong passion: restoring and customizing classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art. From cars such as the Skyscraper to the Aquarius and the Black Pearl, James Hetfield’s collection of beautifully reimagined classic automobiles is truly stunning.

For the first time, Hetfield is opening up his garage and inviting readers to dive under the hood of some of these internationally lauded classics. Featuring dynamic, specially commissioned photography of the cars and insight from Hetfield into their creation, this book is a unique opportunity to learn about the Metallica front man's passion for creating bespoke classic cars.

James Hetfield’s unique cars will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles starting from February 2020.











