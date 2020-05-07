METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Talks About His Vintage Car Collection In New Video

In 2019, Metallica frontman James Hetfield donated his car collection to the Petersen Automotive Museum. In the newly released clip below from the Petersen Automotive Museum, Hetfield shares his car journey to one of the coolest custom car collections around.

Hetfield has described seeing cars in the same way he sees music: as forms of freedom and expression that convey the passions of their creator. He has also gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of entirely bespoke vehicles. While the vast majority of collectors acquire vehicles by purchasing pre-existing examples, Hetfield elected instead to build his from scratch, channeling creativity often reserved for his music into the production of rolling sculptures.

Hetfield's collection includes Voodoo Priest, based on a '37 Lincoln Zephyr, a '36 Auburn roadster named Slow Burn, a Delahaye inspired '34 Packard, Aquarius, a '36 Ford in bare metal called Iron Fist, a purple '56 Ford F-100 pickup truck, and three cars by custom fabricator Rick Dore: Black Pearl, a custom 1948 Jaguar (pictured below), a '52 Olds named Grinch, and Skyscraper, a 1953 Buick Skylark.