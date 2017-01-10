METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Talks Making Amends With DAVE MUSTAINE - "We've All Fallen Off The Wagon, We've All Gotten Back On Track, We've All Learned From Our Stuff"

Before James Hetfield formed Metallica, his musical awareness was shaped in equal parts by classical music, Aerosmith and the desire to kill disco. He recently guested on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast and talked about Metallica's continued growth, his recovery from not only addiction but also anger issues, and his belief that bands need to reconcile no matter how bad the break-up. Check out the complete interview here.

Another fine example of present day technology being used for the power of good, YouTube user Lars Von Retreiver has created a "cover" of Metallica's new song "Atlas, Rise!" using frontman James Hetfield's laugh. Check it out below.

The clip below, filmed on November 17th, 2016, features Metallica recording their first ever BBC radio session at the world famous BBC Maida Vale studios. Includes five tracks and interviews, as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich speak with BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show host Daniel P Carter.

Tracks performed during the session were “Atlas, Rise!”, “Moth Into Flame”, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, “Hardwired”, and “Enter Sandman”.