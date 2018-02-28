METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Turns Over 1,000 Acres Of Open Space To Marin Agricultural Land Trust

The Mercury News is reporting that Metallica frontman James Hetfield has officially turned over 1,000 acres of land as open space that will end up with the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, after the county Board of Supervisors signed off on the deal Tuesday.

Last fall, Hetfield and his wife Francesca gave 240 acres of their Lucas Valley property for an agricultural conservation easement, which essentially makes it open space in perpetuity. The couple had previously placed 440 acres of their Rocking H Ranch in a conservation easement in 2005, donated to the county’s Open Space District. Then in 2009 Hetfield dedicated another 330 acres to the district.

Now with Tuesday’s action, it all goes into the hands of MALT.

“(MALT) can further their mission of preserving Marin’s farmland, and we can further our mission of providing open space and recreational opportunities,” said Craig Richardson, senior open space planner.

Said Marin Supervisor Damon Connolly, president of the board: “We wholeheartedly agree with this,” before leading a unanimous vote in approval.

In a statement in November, the Hetfields said: “Our family is very happy to work with MCOSD and MALT on re-establishing agriculture and maintaining the scenic corridor of the ranch. We believe this is a huge community benefit, and one of our goals is to keep agriculture on the ranch for a very long time.”

Read the full story at mercurynews.com.