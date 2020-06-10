METALLICA - Full 2017 Headline Set From Columbus, Ohio To Launch Danny Wimmer Presents "Offstage With DWP" Digital Series; Announcement Video

Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent promoters in the United States, is excited to announce a new online content series, Offstage With DWP. The series will feature never before seen festival performances straight from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, lifestyle segments and more.

“Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” says DWP Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry. “We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock & roll lifestyle.”

Offstage With DWP will kick off this Friday, June 12 with a full headline set from Metallica’s sold out performance at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH in May 2017.

Additional content to be posted in the coming weeks includes selected songs from the Foo Fighters’ headline set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews conducted by DWP EVP of Talent Gary Spivack, with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, as well as brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, and so much more.

View the Offstage With DWP announcement video below.

#OffstagewithDWP will be shown on the following digital outlets:

- Danny Wimmer Presents Facebook

- Danny Wimmer Presents YouTube Channel

- Danny Wimmer Presents Twitch Channel

...and archived at DannyWimmerPresents.com.