METALLICA Go "Roaming" In South Dakota; Pro-Shot Footage

Metallica have uploaded pro-shot footage of "Wherever I May Roam", filmed at Filmed at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD on September 11, 2018.

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

