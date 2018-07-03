METALLICA - Guitar Talk With JAMES HETFIELD; Video

Metallica have released the new video below, in which James Hetfield talks about his childhood love (or obsession) with white Flying Vs and also takes a look at his new purple Snakebyte guitar.

Germany's Mothergrid recently posted a series of videos taking fans behind-the-scenes of the staging and production of the European leg of Metallica's WorldWired Tour. Watch four segments below.

Part 1: Rob Koenig, Gene McAuliffe and Michael "Kilty“ Petite talk about the visual system of the Metallica WorldWired Tour at Olympiahalle München.

Part 2: System Tech Tom Lyon talks about the sound system for the Metallica WolrdWired Live Tour at Olympiahalle München. The sound system consists of Meyer Sound LEO element and Meyer Sund 1100 LFC subwoofer elements.

Part 3: Metallica's Lighting Designer for the WorldWired Tour - Rob Koenig - leads us head by head through the lighting rig setup in Olympiahalle München. The lighting system consisted mainly of fixtures from Robe Lighting, Martin by Harman and SGM Lighting plus some Flares.

Part 4: A chat with "Big Mick“ Hughes and Markus Wilmsmann in front of the mighty setup of the 2018 WorldWired Tour: about the microphones from Audio-Technica, DPA and Shure that are to used to the Fractal Amp Emulators. A Meyer Sound Line Array PA system was flown over the center stage at Olympiahalle München. Big Mick Hughes mixes the show on a Midas XL8 Digital Audio Console.