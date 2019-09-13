METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Intends To Direct Horror Film, And Supply The Soundtrack; 5-Part "Rockstars In Cars" Video Series Streaming

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett made an appearance earlier this summer at Toronto-area musical instrument superstore, Cosmo Music. In "Rockstars In Cars", Kirk shares his favourite horror films, old and new, with Neil Shukla, Paul Luis, and Mark Hebert. He also announces his intention to direct a horror film with his own music as the soundtrack.

In another segment, Kirk talks about his love for classical music, and getting "piano fatigue" when listening to too much concertos.

In the clip below, Kirk discusses his favourite childhood horror film, Day Of The Triffids. Plus, he talks about how horror movies influenced his music with Metallica.

Hammett talks about about successful (and not so successful) Rob & Kirk Doodles, and the feedback the original artists gave him, below.

And in the final segment, Kirk talks about forming The Wedding Band (Rob Trujillo, Joey Castillo, Whit Crane, and Doc Coyle) and about his love of 70s funk.